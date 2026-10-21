Alikua Anatembea Bila Nguo - A young lady rescued near Kenyatta University (Watch Video)





Wednesday, October 21, 2026 - A young lady was rescued by a group of men after she was spotted walking aimlessly near Kenyatta University without clothes, sparking concern among members of the public.

According to social media personality Derrick Mbugua, he received a call from boda boda riders stationed outside the university, who alerted him about the distressed woman.

Derrick said he rushed to the scene, where he found the lady and the riders trying to help her.

In the video shared online, Derrick and the boda boda riders are seen covering the woman as they attempt to establish what had happened to her.

However, the lady appeared to be in a distressed state and was seemingly unable to explain her situation clearly.

She was later taken to Mathari Hospital for urgent medical attention as efforts to assist her continued.

Derrick has since appealed to social media users to share any information that could help identify the young lady and trace her family.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.