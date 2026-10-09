PHOTOs! Vihiga Governor WILBER OTTCHILO has abandoned his estranged wife BEATRICE NAFULA in Athi River while he lives in Lavington - She is even struggling to pay water bill! Ata Chakula Ni Shida







Friday, October 9, 2026 - Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo is on the spot following claims that he has abandoned his estranged wife, Beatrice Wafula, who says she is struggling to meet basic needs, including food and water.

Beatrice shared a water bill that has accumulated to KSh 6,000 and revealed that she had received a warning that her water supply could soon be disconnected over the unpaid bill.

In a recent podcast, Beatrice disclosed that she met Ottichilo in 2016 when he was serving as a Member of Parliament.

However, their marriage reportedly hit a snag in 2024, and the two have since become estranged.

She now claims to be struggling with basic needs, despite her estranged husband being an influential man.

Below are photos of Beatrice and the Governor during their happier days.





























Listen to her story on a podcast.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.