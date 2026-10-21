PHOTOs of the multi-million properties that former Trans Nzoia County accountant, ANDREW BIKETI, has lost to the EACC over corruption







Wednesday, October 21, 2026 - The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has secured court orders forfeiting assets worth KSh 207.7 million linked to Andrew Biketi Musuya, a former accountant with the Ministry of Public Health and Sanitation and the Trans Nzoia County Government.

The High Court’s Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Division ruled that Musuya had failed to satisfactorily explain the discrepancy between his wealth and his known legitimate income.

Justice Rose Ougo delivered the judgment in a case filed by EACC in 2019 following investigations into his assets and financial transactions between January 2013 and October 2018.

The forfeited assets include properties in Mombasa and Bungoma valued at KSh 150.2 million, bank and M-Pesa deposits totalling KSh 53.5 million, and two vehicles valued at KSh 4 million, according to the commission.

The properties include two five-storey apartment blocks and a five-bedroom townhouse in Mtwapa, alongside seven undeveloped parcels of land.

The court also ordered the forfeiture of a Toyota saloon registered to Musuya and a Toyota Harrier registered to an interested party.

Additionally, bank deposits amounting to KSh 45.5 million and approximately KSh 8 million held in two M-Pesa accounts were ordered forfeited to the State.

However, the court dismissed EACC’s claim seeking the forfeiture of a Toyota Prado held by Wachenya Auto Garage, citing insufficient evidence to justify taking away the garage’s ownership interest.

During the proceedings, EACC told the court that it had identified assets and funds worth KSh 289.9 million linked to Musuya, including land valued at KSh 226.8 million, vehicles worth KSh 9.6 million and bank and mobile-money deposits totalling KSh 53.5 million.

The commission estimated his known legitimate income during the period under investigation at approximately KSh 5.8 million, forming the basis of its unexplained-wealth case.

See photos of the multi-million-shilling properties.



























The Kenyan DAILY POST.