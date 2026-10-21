ACHIENG recounts her ex-husband demanding DNA test for their 3 kids, only for the results to shock them - Shares the results online





Wednesday, October 21, 2026 - Achieng Nyar Kisumo has opened up about the painful experience of having to prove that her three children belonged to her ex-husband through DNA tests before he could provide for them.

In an emotional post shared online, Achieng recalled the day the DNA results were read in court, describing it as one of the worst days of her life.

She said she looked at her children and then at her ex-husband, their father, wondering why he would subject them to such emotional pain.

“With time, I came to realise that some men who cheat project their own behaviour onto their partners and assume that everyone is capable of doing what they do,” she wrote.

She described the DNA document as evidence that she had stood by the truth despite the humiliation and emotional pain she endured during the process.

“This is my testimony, my truth, and my evidence of having passed the DNA test. Evidence that I stood by the truth, even when I was subjected to humiliation and pain,” she stated.

Achieng further maintained that her children deserved to know their story and that her truth deserved to be preserved.

She shared the DNA results showing a 99.99+ per cent figure and thanked the Milimani Law Courts.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.