ODM issues fresh update on OBURU OGINGA's wellbeing amid social media rumours about his health





Wednesday, October 14, 2026 - The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has appealed to Kenyans to stop circulating false reports about the health of its party leader and Siaya Senator, Oburu Oginga.

In a statement, ODM Director of Communications Philip Etale said the senator's family was deeply affected by the spread of what he described as fake news concerning his health.

"Fellow Kenyans, the family of the ODM Party Leader Sen. (Dr) Oburu Oginga is devastated by the continued spreading of fake news relating to his health," Etale said.

Etale stated that the reports have caused pain not only to the family but also to Oburu himself, who is currently resting and recuperating after receiving treatment both locally and abroad over the past several weeks.

Etale urged Kenyans to exercise restraint and responsibility when sharing information on social media, reminding the public that freedom of expression should be accompanied by respect for the rights and wellbeing of others.

"Whereas we enjoy the freedoms that give us the latitude to express ourselves freely, as citizens of Kenya, we must do it responsibly and with respect for other people," he added.

He further revealed that the senator is focused on regaining his strength and hopes to return to active life once he fully recovers.

"As he takes time to rest and recuperates after several weeks of treatment both abroad and locally, he wishes that the section of Kenyans who are happily spreading the news will give him time to recover fully, regain his health and energy and then return to active life soon," Etale stated.

He concluded by urging the public to avoid sharing unverified claims, saying, "Let us refrain from spreading false information aimed at causing agony and pain to others."

The Kenyan DAILY POST.