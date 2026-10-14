Fireworks as SIFUNA tells off RUTO over Housing Levy criticism, vows to scrap it if Opposition wins in 2027 – “The Housing Levy will go with RUTO”





Wednesday, October 14, 2026 - Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has hit back at President William Ruto following the Head of State's sharp criticism of his opposition to the Affordable Housing Programme.

In a strongly worded statement on Wednesday, October 14, Sifuna accused the government of overburdening workers through multiple deductions, arguing that the debate should not be limited to the Ksh24,000 he contributes monthly to the Housing Levy.

The senator, who also leads the Linda Mwananchi Movement, claimed he pays an additional Ksh43,000 every month towards the Social Health Authority (SHA), which he dismissed as a "scam."

"Is he done ranting about the 24K I pay for his housing scam because there is this Ksh43,000 I pay every month for his SHA scam we also need to discuss," Sifuna stated.

Sifuna further alleged that nearly half a million shillings is deducted from his salary every month as Pay As You Earn (PAYE) tax, accusing the government of wasting taxpayers' money.

"Once we are done with that, we can discuss the Ksh500,000 in PAYE he takes every single month and splashes on tea and mandazi at State House, all while insulting us taxpayers who bear the burden of his greed," he added.

Sifuna also promised that an opposition government would abolish the Housing Levy if it wins power in the 2027 General Election.

"In 2027 we are cutting the fat out of our budget to bring relief to all Kenyan workers.

“The housing levy will go with Ruto," he declared.

His remarks came a day after President Ruto publicly criticized the senator for opposing the housing programme despite reportedly contributing Ksh24,000 monthly to the fund.

"I want to tell him to use his brain and stop being foolish.

“The people paying your salary are these very Kenyans," Ruto said, arguing that the programme has created employment opportunities for thousands of young people.

The Housing Levy is increasingly emerging as a key battleground between the Kenya Kwanza administration and the opposition ahead of the 2027 elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.