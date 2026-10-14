Fireworks as SIFUNA tells off RUTO over Housing Levy criticism, vows to scrap it if Opposition wins in 2027 – “The Housing Levy will go with RUTO”

Wednesday, October 14, 2026 - Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has hit back at President William Ruto following the Head of State's sharp criticism of his opposition to the Affordable Housing Programme.
In a strongly worded statement on Wednesday, October 14,
Sifuna accused the government of overburdening workers through multiple
deductions, arguing that the debate should not be limited to the Ksh24,000 he
contributes monthly to the Housing Levy.
The senator, who also leads the Linda Mwananchi Movement,
claimed he pays an additional Ksh43,000 every month towards the Social Health
Authority (SHA), which he dismissed as a "scam."
"Is he done
ranting about the 24K I pay for his housing scam because there is this
Ksh43,000 I pay every month for his SHA scam we also need to discuss," Sifuna
stated.
Sifuna further alleged that nearly half a million shillings
is deducted from his salary every month as Pay As You Earn (PAYE) tax, accusing
the government of wasting taxpayers' money.
"Once we
are done with that, we can discuss the Ksh500,000 in PAYE he takes every single
month and splashes on tea and mandazi at State House, all while insulting us
taxpayers who bear the burden of his greed," he
added.
Sifuna also promised that an opposition government would
abolish the Housing Levy if it wins power in the 2027 General Election.
"In 2027 we
are cutting the fat out of our budget to bring relief to all Kenyan workers.
“The housing
levy will go with Ruto," he declared.
His remarks came a day after President Ruto publicly
criticized the senator for opposing the housing programme despite reportedly
contributing Ksh24,000 monthly to the fund.
"I want to
tell him to use his brain and stop being foolish.
“The people
paying your salary are these very Kenyans," Ruto
said, arguing that the programme has created employment opportunities for
thousands of young people.
The Housing Levy is increasingly emerging as a key
battleground between the Kenya Kwanza administration and the opposition ahead
of the 2027 elections.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments