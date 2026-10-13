Notorious Nakuru burglar smoked out of his hideout - See what cops recovered! Huyu Ni Jambazi Hatari (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, October 13, 2026 - A suspected burglar believed to be behind a string of house break-ins in Tabuga and its environs in Nakuru County has been arrested in an intelligence-led operation that unearthed a haul of suspected stolen property and ammunition.

Acting on intelligence, officers from Githioro Police Station raided the house of 27-year-old Calvin Okoli Ndimu in Free Area.

A subsequent search turned up an assortment of items suspected to have been stolen during a spate of burglaries reported in the area over the past two months.

The recovered items included two 43-inch television screens, two TV stands, three subwoofers, assorted clothing, bedding and footwear.

Officers also recovered a pair of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) jungle trousers, a homemade toy gun, one live round and blank ammunition of calibre 7.62×51mm.

The recovery marks a significant breakthrough in the investigations, with most of the items already positively identified by their rightful owners.

Investigations are ongoing to establish the full extent of the suspect’s alleged criminal activities and determine whether he is linked to other reported cases in the area.

The suspect remains in custody, undergoing processing pending arraignment.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST.