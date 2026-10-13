Get out of my car, Hii si Choo! - DRAMA as a man confronts a traffic police officer after he forced himself into his car (VIDEO)





Tuesday, October 13, 2026 - A man has captured attention online after recording himself boldly confronting a police officer who forced his way into his car over claims that he had flouted traffic rules.

In the video, the motorist is heard telling the officer to get out of his vehicle, questioning why he had entered without even identifying himself.

“Get out of my car. Hii si choo,” he says as tensions rise between the two.

The man further tells the officer that if he believes he has broken traffic laws, he should allow him to drive to the police station rather than force his way into the vehicle.

The dramatic exchange has sparked reactions online, with some Kenyans praising the motorist for standing his ground.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.