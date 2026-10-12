KIKUYU woman shows amazing transformation after ending her 22-year marriage - Is marriage a scam? (PHOTOs)





Monday, October 12, 2026 - A Kikuyu woman has shared two photographs taken more than two years apart, documenting different chapters of her life before and after ending her 22-year marriage.

In an emotional post, the woman shared a photo taken in January 2024 alongside another taken in May 2026, explaining that the two images represented a major turning point in her life.

Although the photographs show a mother and her son, she said they carried different meanings because the first was taken shortly before she made the difficult decision to walk away from her long-term relationship.

According to the woman, ending the relationship was not an easy decision, as she spent considerable time thinking about the consequences of separation and what it would mean for her children.

She revealed that she worried about the disruption, the questions her children would ask, the uncertainty, and the challenges that come with leaving a relationship that had occupied most of her adult life.

Despite the difficulties, she eventually made the decision to end the 22-year relationship, marking the beginning of a new chapter.

Check out her post and photos.









When married

After divorce





The Kenyan DAILY POST.