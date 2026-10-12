Environment PS FESTUS NG’ENO breaks silence after surviving Kericho Helicopter crash







Tuesday, October 13, 2026 - Environment Principal Secretary Festus Ng’eno has spoken publicly for the first time after surviving a helicopter crash at the Kericho Golf Club on Monday.

In a statement issued after the incident, Ng’eno expressed gratitude to God for protecting everyone on board, noting that no lives were lost despite the harrowing accident.

“I thank God for our safety and I am grateful that all occupants on board the helicopter survived the incident,” he said.

The Principal Secretary also thanked Kenyans, colleagues and friends who reached out with prayers and messages of support after news of the crash emerged.

“I sincerely appreciate the concern, prayers and messages of support received from members of the public, colleagues and friends,” he added.

Earlier, the County Government of Kericho confirmed that all five occupants aboard the helicopter survived the crash and were receiving treatment.

According to the county administration, emergency response teams were dispatched immediately after authorities were notified of the accident.

Ambulances and fire engines were deployed to the scene to assist the victims and manage any potential emergencies.

“We immediately dispatched ambulances and fire engines to the scene to assist the affected occupants and remain on standby to respond to any eventualities,” the county government stated.

The cause of the helicopter accident has not yet been disclosed, and investigators are expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.