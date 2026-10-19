Governor WAIGURU laughs off SIFUNA's presidential ambitions, explains why he cannot defeat RUTO in 2027 elections





Monday, October 19, 2026 - Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru has poured cold water on Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s presidential ambitions, arguing that the former ODM secretary general lacks the political influence, resources, and grassroots machinery needed to unseat President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Sunday, October 18, Waiguru maintained that while Sifuna enjoys visibility in national politics and online spaces, he has yet to demonstrate the leadership capacity required to build a winning presidential coalition.

"Let me give you one example that made me know that Sifuna still needs time.

“When they were deciding on the party to run, his closest allies, who hold his hands up, he could not convince them to abandon their parties for his," she said.

Waiguru argued that the presidency is won through political organisation, coalition-building, and mobilising leaders across the country.

She contrasted Sifuna's position with that of President Ruto before the 2022 election, noting that the then-Deputy President successfully rallied a large bloc of lawmakers to his side.

"That is a capacity issue. Ruto, when he was still DP, convinced over 100 MPs to go with him and help him with the presidency.

“Ruto has the money and the machinery, so if you don’t have it, what are you doing running for president?" she posed.

The governor also dismissed suggestions that Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka would agree to deputise Sifuna and cautioned his supporters against assuming he enjoys overwhelming backing in the Mt Kenya region.

"I do not see Kalonzo Musyoka deputizing Sifuna; that is my view.

“In Mt Kenya, don’t assume people will come out. Look at the challenges my brother Kindiki is having."

The Kenyan DAILY POST.