Forex scammer KENYAN PRINCE spotted beating up a young man after a confrontation - Huyu Kijana Amejaa Kiburi (VIDEO)





Monday, October 19, 2026- Controversial forex scammer Raymond Omosa, better known as Kenyan Prince, was involved in a violent confrontation with a young man while running his errands in the city.

While it is not clear what led to the scuffle, the flashy scammer was seen exchanging harsh words with the man before the situation turned physical.

In the video circulating online, Kenyan Prince is seen confronting the young man before raining kicks and blows on him, forcing spectators to intervene.

Bystanders stepped in as the confrontation escalated, attempting to separate the two and prevent the situation from getting out of hand.

The self-declared Kenya’s youngest sponsor has recently been involved in several public confrontations, including clashes with police officers.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.