Detectives seize cocaine worth Ksh 2.19 million in a long-distance bus enroute to Nairobi from Kampala during routine inspection - Driver and the conductor flee (PHOTOs)











Wednesday, October 21, 2026 - A routine passenger and luggage screening at the Malaba One-Stop Border Post (OSBP) has uncovered a suspected drug trafficking operation, with detectives intercepting a cocaine consignment valued at approximately KSh 2.19 million.

The incident unfolded when a Simba Coach bus, registration number KDG 093H, travelling from Kampala to Nairobi, arrived at the border post for routine screening.

During the inspection, officers discovered an unattended parcel inside the bus, raising suspicion and prompting further scrutiny.

However, as the parcel was singled out for examination, the situation took a dramatic twist when the driver and conductor reportedly fled the scene, abandoning the bus and its passengers.

Detectives from the National Anti-Narcotics Investigations Bureau (NANIB) in Malaba subsequently took over the consignment for further processing.

Preliminary tests confirmed the substance to be cocaine, packaged in eight pellets weighing 547.99 grammes, with an estimated street value of KSh 2,191,960.

In the ensuing investigations, the bus turn boy, Meshack Medalack, was arrested in connection with the incident.

Detectives are now pursuing the driver, identified only as Karama, and the conductor, John Musimbi, as investigations seek to establish the circumstances surrounding the consignment and the respective roles of those involved.

The bus was detained at Malaba OSBP as the management arranged alternative transport for the affected passengers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.