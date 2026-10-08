AIPCA Bishop DANIEL MURIGI exposed for being a serial drunkard and womanizer - Anakunywa Hadi Anajikojolea (PHOTOs)





Thursday, October 8, 2026 - AIPCA Bishop Daniel Murigi, who is said to be serving in Nyandarua South after previously serving in Kakuzi, has been called out on social media over allegations about his drinking habits and private life.

Reports indicate that the bishop is well known in Thika town for drinking excessively and having relationships with multiple women.

According to a source, there was an incident when Murigi was so intoxicated that he could barely walk and reportedly urinated on himself, forcing people to look for somewhere for him to sleep in Thika.

The source further claimed that the bishop frequents a drinking spot in Section 9, Thika, and urged senior officials in the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) to intervene and help him.

“Wakubwa wa kanisa hili la AIPCA, saidieni huyu mtu wenu,” the source wrote.

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The Kenyan DAILY POST.