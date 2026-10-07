



Wednesday, October 7, 2026 - A woman has taken to social media and called out her husband’s mpango wa kando, claiming that she has attempted to wreck her marriage.

She shared her photo on a Facebook group and urged her husband’s mpango wa kando, who appears to be in her 50s, to keep off her marriage or else face dire consequences.

The post attracted widespread reactions, with many urging the disgruntled woman to put her house in order and accusing her of failing to keep her husband.

Check out her post.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.