Voluptuous praise and worship LADY sparks a buzz with her figure-hugging outfit - 360 For The Lord! See NYASH (VIDEO)

Saturday, September 19, 2026 - A lady is trending after she was captured on camera leading praise and worship while wearing a figure-hugging dress.
The dress highlighted her curves, leaving many
wondering whether it was the right outfit for a spiritual setting.
The cameraman did not disappoint, capturing
the lady from different angles as she turned around while praising the Lord.
Watch the video.
360 for the Lord 😂 pic.twitter.com/6lR3YH0NEt— Molly🇺🇬Styles (@MStylesug) September 18, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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