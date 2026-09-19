Voluptuous praise and worship LADY sparks a buzz with her figure-hugging outfit - 360 For The Lord! See NYASH (VIDEO)



Saturday, September 19, 2026 - A lady is trending after she was captured on camera leading praise and worship while wearing a figure-hugging dress.

The dress highlighted her curves, leaving many wondering whether it was the right outfit for a spiritual setting.

The cameraman did not disappoint, capturing the lady from different angles as she turned around while praising the Lord.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST. 

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