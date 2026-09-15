The embarrassing moment lights went off during RUTO’s live interview with journalists at Kisumu State Lodge - Energy CS OPIYO WANDAYI was present! Hii Ni Aibu (VIDEO)





Tuesday, September 15, 2026 - A power blackout briefly interrupted President William Ruto’s live interview with journalists from the Nyanza region at the Kisumu State Lodge on Monday night, September 14, momentarily plunging the room into darkness.

The President was fielding questions on government projects, security, and his 2027 re-election campaign when the power went off.

“Tuko kwa giza?” Ruto was heard asking as journalists confirmed there was no power.

Power was restored shortly after and the interview resumed.

Journalists pressed the President on the persistent problem of electricity blackouts across the region.

In response, Ruto acknowledged the frustration and committed to addressing the problem through ongoing infrastructure work.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, who hails from the Nyanza region and was reportedly present during the interview, faced criticism online following the incident.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.