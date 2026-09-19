Social media personality NJAMBI FEVER launches her new Mzungu boyfriend days after announcing breakup with her husband! Fear Murima ladies (PHOTOs)





Saturday, September 19, 2026 - Social media personality and upcoming gossip blogger, Njambi Fever, has seemingly moved on days after announcing her breakup with her husband.

Taking to social media, Njambi soft-launched her new mzungu boyfriend, sparking an online buzz.

Many users were amused by how quickly Njambi appears to have moved on, with some speculating that she may have been dating the mzungu man while she was still married.

Njambi recently announced that her marriage had crumbled and said that despite parting ways with her husband, she would focus on co-parenting.

Below are photos of her new man.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.