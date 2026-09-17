Popular city preacher Pastor T stuns netizens after revealing he discovered his girlfriend was cheating on him with a Mubaba through a dream





Thursday, September 17, 2026 - Outspoken city preacher Pastor T Mwangi, the founder of Life Church Limuru, has left netizens buzzing after recounting how he once discovered that his then girlfriend was cheating on him through a dream

Speaking during an interview with Kameme FM’s Muthoni Babytop on Thursday, September 17, 2026, Mwangi revealed how he once dated a woman who secretly had an affair with an older man she introduced to him as her uncle.

Mwangi revealed the Mbaba would often speed away whenever he saw him, as he thought Mwangi was the lady’s cousin who might report him to her mother.

“So it got to a point that mbaba would drive fast every time he saw me and vanish. Because he knew and thought that my girlfriend was my cousin,” Mwangi recalled.

The pastor explained that his girlfriend insisted the man was her uncle and financial supporter, warning him that the “uncle” disliked seeing her with other men.

Mwangi admitted he was deeply invested in the relationship, even praying for God to preserve it.

“I remember that was the first time I prayed for a relationship and I asked God to stay with her and give us vision,” he said.

But Mwangi claims his prayers were answered in an unexpected way.

“God later gave me a vision, and I saw my girl… she was with the older man in a huge hotel, and I saw she was in a situation she did not like, but money had been thrown in,” he recounted.

Convinced by the dream, Mwangi confronted his girlfriend about the money and her ties to the man.

“She started crying, and I asked her to explain the truth. I was so mad, and I also felt like crying,” he said.

Mwangi concluded that the revelation, though heartbreaking, shaped his outlook on love, trust, and faith.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.