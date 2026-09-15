Ogopa Watoto Wa Single Mothers - Man cries out after his estranged wife conspired with his mother to rob him! Carted away all household items and emptied his Mpesa account







Wednesday, September 16, 2026 - A man identified as Dennis Kirui has cried out after his estranged wife, Ivy Swin, left their home with household belongings and money from his M-Pesa account.

According to Kirui, Ivy did not just leave their matrimonial home but went away with almost everything, including clothes, underwear, cooking pots and even a sufuria containing the remains of ugali and sukuma wiki.

“After sweeping my M-Pesa clean, Ivy Swin didn’t just leave the house, she went with all my belongings,” Kirui said in a social media post.

He claimed he managed to recover some of the items before they could be sold, including cookers, a five-seater bed, mattress, TV and sound bar.

However, Kirui said several items were still missing, including a fridge and some cash.

He also alleged that Ivy had spent the money on gambling.

“At this point, I’m not sure whether I was in a relationship or running a free household clearance sale,” he joked.

Kirui also alleged that his estranged wife had conspired with his mother to rob him.

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