Ogopa Watoto Wa Single Mothers - Man cries out after his estranged wife conspired with his mother to rob him! Carted away all household items and emptied his Mpesa account



Wednesday, September 16, 2026 - A man identified as Dennis Kirui has cried out after his estranged wife, Ivy Swin, left their home with household belongings and money from his M-Pesa account.

According to Kirui, Ivy did not just leave their matrimonial home but went away with almost everything, including clothes, underwear, cooking pots and even a sufuria containing the remains of ugali and sukuma wiki.

“After sweeping my M-Pesa clean, Ivy Swin didn’t just leave the house, she went with all my belongings,” Kirui said in a social media post.

He claimed he managed to recover some of the items before they could be sold, including cookers, a five-seater bed, mattress, TV and sound bar.

However, Kirui said several items were still missing, including a fridge and some cash.

He also alleged that Ivy had spent the money on gambling.

“At this point, I’m not sure whether I was in a relationship or running a free household clearance sale,” he joked.

Kirui also alleged that his estranged wife had conspired with his mother to rob him.

 Check out his posts.




Photos of his wife.



The Kenyan DAILY POST.

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