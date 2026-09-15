Ogopa Watoto Wa Single Mothers - Man cries out after his estranged wife conspired with his mother to rob him! Carted away all household items and emptied his Mpesa account

Wednesday, September 16, 2026 - A man identified as Dennis Kirui has cried out after his estranged wife, Ivy Swin, left their home with household belongings and money from his M-Pesa account.
According to Kirui, Ivy did not just leave their matrimonial
home but went away with almost everything, including clothes, underwear,
cooking pots and even a sufuria containing the remains of ugali and sukuma
wiki.
“After sweeping my M-Pesa clean, Ivy Swin didn’t just leave
the house, she went with all my belongings,” Kirui said in a social media post.
He claimed he managed to recover some of the items before
they could be sold, including cookers, a five-seater bed, mattress, TV and
sound bar.
However, Kirui said several items were still missing,
including a fridge and some cash.
He also alleged that Ivy had spent the money on gambling.
“At this point, I’m not sure whether I was in a relationship
or running a free household clearance sale,” he joked.
Kirui also alleged that his estranged wife had conspired
with his mother to rob him.
Check out his posts.
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