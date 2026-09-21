Kikuyu gay man and cross-dresser, KAMAU, shares a video living a high-end life in New York City - Hii Dunia Iko Na Maneno Siku Hizi (WATCH)


Monday, September 21, 2026 - An openly gay Kikuyu man and cross-dresser has set tongues wagging after sharing a video showing how he is enjoying the high life in America.

The man, identified as Kamau, stepped out for a solo date at a posh New York restaurant wearing a dress and heavy makeup.

He ordered a sumptuous steak and, despite wearing a feminine outfit, seemed comfortable as he enjoyed his meal.

The video has sparked reactions among Kenyans on social media, with some expressing surprise over Kamau’s lifestyle.

Watch the video.


The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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