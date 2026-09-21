Kikuyu gay man and cross-dresser, KAMAU, shares a video living a high-end life in New York City - Hii Dunia Iko Na Maneno Siku Hizi (WATCH)





Monday, September 21, 2026 - An openly gay Kikuyu man and cross-dresser has set tongues wagging after sharing a video showing how he is enjoying the high life in America.

The man, identified as Kamau, stepped out for a solo date at a posh New York restaurant wearing a dress and heavy makeup.

He ordered a sumptuous steak and, despite wearing a feminine outfit, seemed comfortable as he enjoyed his meal.

The video has sparked reactions among Kenyans on social media, with some expressing surprise over Kamau’s lifestyle.

Watch the video.



