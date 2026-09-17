“I was denied the chance to see my father in the morgue and locked out of funeral arrangements.” - The LADY captured on viral video lecturing her relatives at a burial now speaks.





Thursday, September 17, 2026 - Content creator Lyndah Kebati has broken her silence after going viral in a clip where she was seen confronting her late father’s relatives and publicly severing ties with them before mourners.

During the funeral, Lyndah stood up and accused her father’s relatives of completely excluding her mother, Angelica Akinyi, and their family from every aspect of the farewell process.

After the burial, the content creator took to social media to explain exactly why she reacted the way she did.

“I am not angry because people didn't ‘show up for me.’ I am angry because I was denied the opportunity to show up for my own father,” she wrote.

She revealed that she was denied access to see her father’s body at the morgue, left out of the funeral arrangements, omitted from the eulogy, and not allowed to lower him into the ground.

“I was denied a place in his funeral arrangements. I was left out of his eulogy.

"I was denied the opportunity to lower my own father into the ground, and it wasn't just me. My family was denied the chance to properly honour our dad,” she added.

Lyndah made it clear that the grief was already difficult enough without having others strip away what little time she had to say goodbye.

“Bare grief is already cruel enough without having people take away the few moments you have to say goodbye. THEY took away moments I can never get back.

"Moments that belonged to me. Moments that belonged to my family. Moments that belonged to our father,” she said.

Bosco died, and his family tried to erase his second family as though they had never existed.



Then his daughter from that family was handed the microphone at his funeral……with No fear. No shame. She decided to burry them with the truth. 😲🙈😅 pic.twitter.com/aidz7IFduJ — George Njoroge (@georgenjoroge_) September 17, 2026









The Kenyan DAILY POST.