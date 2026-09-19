GEORGE RUTO reveals why he ventured into matatu business as he unveils 6 new matatus under his 98 Sacco





Saturday, September 19, 2026 - President William Ruto’s son, George Ruto, has opened up about the inspiration behind his growing investment in the matatu industry.

Speaking shortly after unveiling six new matatus under his 98 Sacco, George said his decision to dive into the transport sector is rooted in creating opportunities for young people.

“There are countless reasons. Number one, we are providing job opportunities to young people,” he said.

George revealed that his connection to the matatu world started long before he became an investor.

“The matatu sector has been a passion in my life for a very long time since I was in high school,” he shared, adding that getting the chance to invest felt like a natural extension of that long‑standing interest.

“When I got the opportunity to invest… I couldn’t say no to that.”

During the commissioning of the new vehicles, George invited two pastors to pray over and bless the fleet before it left the garage.

When asked what humbles him most about his journey, he pointed to his faith.

“God… He really opened doors for us,” he said.

George also highlighted the rapid growth of his investment, noting that he has launched 17 matatus so far.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.