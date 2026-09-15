GACHAGUA goes after RUTO after the president's scathing attack on UHURU KENYATTA – “Let Me Remind You”





Wednesday, September 16, 2026 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has launched a fresh attack on President William Ruto after his remarks about former President Uhuru Kenyatta and the 2027 General Election.

In a statement on Wednesday, September 16, Gachagua dismissed Ruto’s claim that Uhuru could not defeat him in 2022 when he was in power and therefore cannot defeat him in 2027.

“Uhuru Kenyatta did not defeat me when he was President. Now I am the President, and he is retired; how can he defeat me?” Ruto posed during a rally in Siaya on Tuesday.

However, Gachagua has hit back, stating that Ruto’s victory was not evidence of Uhuru’s failure.

“Let me remind you, because memory seems to fail you; you were not elected as President because President Uhuru Kenyatta failed to defeat you.

“He did not sufficiently convince me and a majority of Kenyans that you were incapable of leading the country,” Gachagua stated.

He accused Ruto of deflecting criticism by invoking Uhuru’s name, insisting the real opponents in 2027 would be ordinary citizens.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta is not your opponent in this election.

“You are just trying a bad deflection. Poor tactic, Mr. Ruto.

“Your real opponents are ordinary Kenyans, and you should not confuse them with the shadow of Uhuru Kenyatta,” he added.

Recently, Ruto accused Uhuru of sponsoring opposition politicians, including the Sifuna-led Linda Mwananchi faction, branding them as his puppets.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.