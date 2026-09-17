Concern as Kenyan Passport drops 52 places from 68th to 120th in global ranking





Thursday, September 17, 2026 - The Kenyan passport has dropped 52 places to rank 120th globally among 199 countries, according to the latest report released by Passport Reports on September 17.

Kenya now holds a Mobility Score of 75, allowing passport holders to access 75 destinations without securing a visa in advance.

The country previously ranked 68th worldwide.

Regionally, Kenya is placed 10th in Africa, behind Seychelles, Mauritius, South Africa, Botswana, Morocco, Lesotho, Namibia, Eswatini, and Malawi.

Currently, Kenyan travellers require visas for 123 destinations, while 37 countries offer visa‑free entry and 33 provide other forms of facilitated access.

Five destinations accept Kenyan citizens through electronic travel authorisation (eTA), giving the passport a global access rate of 37.9 per cent.

For Kenyan passport holders, the Caribbean offers the highest access at 81.3 per cent, followed by Africa at 71.7 per cent, Oceania at 57.1 per cent, and North America at 52.2 per cent.

Access is lower in Asia (28 per cent), South America (16.7 per cent), the Middle East (5.9 per cent), and Europe (2.1 per cent).

The findings come nearly three years after President William Ruto announced visa‑free entry for visitors to Kenya and championed visa liberalisation across Africa.

The sharp drop may be linked to recent revelations that questionable foreigners have been issued Kenyan passports, including high‑profile Somali politicians.

The controversy has raised concerns over the integrity of Kenya’s travel documents and their global credibility.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.