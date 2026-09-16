Comedian AKUKU DANGER opens up on childhood struggle with sickle cell – “Nilipelekwa kwa waganga wengi”





Thursday, September 17, 2026 - Kenyan comedian Mannerson Oduor Ochieng, popularly known as Akuku Danger, has opened up about his childhood struggle with sickle cell disease, revealing the painful journey before his diagnosis at the age of seven.

Akuku recalled how his family desperately sought answers as he battled unexplained health challenges, disclosing that traditional healers were consulted before doctors finally identified the condition.

“I was diagnosed with sickle cell when I was seven years old. Growing up nilipelekwa kwa waganga wengi sana before I got to seven years,” he said.

Akuku explained that his mother was particularly determined to find a solution, not only for his health but also because the situation strained her marriage.

“My mother really wanted a solution for me because her marriage was also at risk,” he revealed.

Once diagnosed, Akuku began receiving medication, but growing up in the 1990s meant sickle cell was poorly understood.

He said many in his community attributed his illness to curses or witchcraft, unable to comprehend why hospital visits treated symptoms but not the disease itself.

“People saw me as a child who was either cursed… there was a lot of witchcraft happening around,” he recalled.

The comedian also described the physical toll of the condition, including pale skin and swollen joints, which worried those around him.

He highlighted how cultural beliefs added to the stigma, noting that in African traditions, sickle cell was rarely believed to be inherited from the father’s side.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.