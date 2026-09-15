Bridesmaids wear wedding dresses during JUDY MORAA’s funeral - She was to get married in December (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, September 15, 2026 - It was a heartbreaking day as family, friends, and relatives gathered to lay the late Judy Moraa to rest, bringing to an end a life filled with dreams, love, and hope.

Judy’s burial came at a deeply painful time.

She and her fiancé, Mathew Ocharo, had been making arrangements for their wedding, which was scheduled for December 20.

Instead of celebrating their union, family and friends gathered to bid Judy a final farewell, with her bridesmaids wearing wedding dresses during the emotional funeral ceremony.

Judy passed away on August 26 after a three-week battle in the ICU at Bosongo Hospital, just two months after returning to the country.

According to the family, her illness began with back pain and general weakness before her condition deteriorated.

Judy was a cherished choir member of Exodus Ministers, Kisii, and a member of Better Living Getembe SDA Church.

Her untimely death has left family, friends and loved ones mourning a woman whose wedding day was just months away.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.