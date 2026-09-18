A LADY comes to the rescue of her brother, ISAAC KWEYU, a senior bachelor, and says she is looking for a wife for him - He is an auditor at KRA (VIDEO)







Friday, September 18, 2026 - A lady has sparked hilarious reactions online after sharing a video saying she is looking for a wife for her brother, Isaac Kweyu, an auditor at the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

Despite being financially stable and having a flourishing career, Isaac has remained unmarried, prompting his sister to intervene and help him find a wife.

She posted a video inviting any lady over 40 years old who is willing to become his wife.

“You must be above 40 years and willing to take care of my brother,” she said.

Isaac’s sister said they do not want children, adding that her brother was ready to provide for his wife.

“He has built a very beautiful home, and everything is ready,” she said, adding that they were fed up with their brother doing household chores by himself whenever they visited him.

Watch the video.



