A heavily intoxicated LADY embarrasses herself in Embakasi - Pombe Sio Supu (VIDEO)





Saturday, September 19, 2026 - A middle-aged lady was captured on camera staggering and falling in the middle of the road after overindulging in alcohol.

The lady was so intoxicated that even standing became a struggle, prompting passersby to step in and pull her off the road to prevent a potential accident.

The video comes at a time when alcoholism remains a concern in the country, with the situation often being blamed on the availability of cheap liquor.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.