A heavily intoxicated LADY embarrasses herself in Embakasi - Pombe Sio Supu (VIDEO)

Saturday, September 19, 2026 - A middle-aged lady was captured on camera staggering and falling in the middle of the road after overindulging in alcohol.
The lady was so intoxicated that even standing became a struggle, prompting passersby to step in and pull her off the road to prevent a potential accident.
The
video comes at a time when alcoholism remains a concern in the country, with
the situation often being blamed on the availability of cheap liquor.
Watch the video.
Pombe Sio Supu! pic.twitter.com/E5xrbiEAMN— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 19, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments