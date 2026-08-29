WINNIE ODINGA reveals desire to work with both UHURU and RUTO – “I’m trying to inherit my father’s friends”





Saturday, August 29, 2026 - Late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s daughter, Winnie Odinga, has expressed her desire to meet retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and President William Ruto as she seeks guidance on navigating Kenya’s political landscape.

Speaking during an interview, the EALA legislator said she has embraced the idea of inheriting her father’s allies rather than his political battles.

“Well, he’s (Uhuru) the party leader of his party. Um, I don’t know how involved he is; he’s sort of taken a backseat from, uh, front-row politics.

“I don’t know how involved he wants to be or is choosing to be,” she said while reflecting on Uhuru’s current political posture.

Winnie stressed that she holds no animosity toward any leader and intends to maintain cordial relations across the political divide.

She added that she is open to meeting Ruto for mentorship and political direction.

“I’ll definitely meet him for guidance and advice. Where I stand now, how I see myself, is that I don’t have beef with anybody.

“I don’t have a mortal enemy. I’ve not inherited enemies.

“But I’m trying to inherit my father’s friends. And so, if I can ask if he’d be happy to meet me, I’d love to sit with him. I’d love to sit with President Ruto for advice.

“I would love to meet and sit with everybody. I’m not an antagonistic, starting-with-war sort of person.

“I’m happy to meet and be advised.”

She also spoke about preparations for Raila Odinga’s first anniversary memorial, saying the family intends it to be a celebration rather than a sombre event.

“We’re planning. We’ve just set up a committee for the memorial.

“Of course there are traditional and religious rites of ceremony a year after that we’ll go through, but really we want it to be a celebration of the life.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.