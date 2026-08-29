Suspected child abductors cornered by members of the public in Emali - Beaten up badly and their faces disfigured (PHOTO)

Saturday, August 29, 2026 - Two suspected child abductors were cornered and arrested by members of the public along the Kanyonyoo-Emali-Matiliku road.
According
to information circulating online, the suspects were confronted by members of
the public after a missing girl was found in their company.
The
situation reportedly escalated, with the two suspects being attacked and
seriously injured by members of the public.
Their
faces were disfigured during the incident, before police officers intervened
and rescued them from further harm.
The
suspects were subsequently taken to Emali Police Station, where they were
placed in police custody.
The girl was rescued and is said to be safe, although she was left traumatised following the incident.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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