Kenyan man bags a mzungu LADY and shares a video of her serving him food like a traditional African woman -They live a humble life

Saturday, August 29, 2026 - A young Kenyan man has caused a buzz on social media after sharing a video of his mzungu girlfriend serving him food.
In
the video, the lady is seen washing his hands like a typical African
traditional woman before serving him Ugali, leaving netizens excited.
The
couple also appears to live a modest life, with many social media users
wondering how the Kenyan man managed to win her heart.
Watch the video.
Mnafaulu aje huku nje Wadau 🥲😂 pic.twitter.com/Ed6TRvXTUK— A concerned Kenyan🇰🇪 (@Brian_Collins25) August 28, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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