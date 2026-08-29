Kenyan man bags a mzungu LADY and shares a video of her serving him food like a traditional African woman -They live a humble life





Saturday, August 29, 2026 - A young Kenyan man has caused a buzz on social media after sharing a video of his mzungu girlfriend serving him food.

In the video, the lady is seen washing his hands like a typical African traditional woman before serving him Ugali, leaving netizens excited.

The couple also appears to live a modest life, with many social media users wondering how the Kenyan man managed to win her heart.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.