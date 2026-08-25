Huge win for GACHAGUA as sitting MP ditches Jubilee for his fast growing DCP Party – RUTO should be worried!





Tuesday, August 25, 2026 - Former Deputy President and Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has scored a major political victory after Kamukunji Member of Parliament Yusuf Hassan defected from Jubilee to his camp.

Hassan was formally received on Tuesday, August 25, by Gachagua, Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala, and Secretary General John Methu.

The Kamukunji legislator hailed DCP as a patriotic movement committed to advancing Kenya’s interests and delivering real change.

“I am happy to join the DCP because it is a party that wants what is best for the country and seeks to bring real change for Kenyans.

“The leader of this party is a patriot. Gachagua is a patriotic leader who loves his people and his country,” Hassan said.

With Hassan’s defection, Gachagua reiterated his determination to expand DCP’s footprint nationwide.

“With an elected Member of Parliament and three Members of County Assembly already in place, we are determined to be the majority party in both Houses and across County Assemblies as we prepare for the next General Election,” he declared.

His entry adds to a string of high‑profile defections that have rattled the ruling coalition.

On July 29, Nyandarua Governor Kiarie Badilisha abandoned UDA for DCP, while Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata crossed over on July 24.

Welcoming Kang’ata, Gachagua described the move as “inevitable,” branding DCP “the party of the moment and the future.”

For President William Ruto, the steady loss of allies to Gachagua’s camp is a warning sign of shifting ground ahead of 2027.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.