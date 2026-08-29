56-year-old ESTHER MUSILA shows off her flexible waist - Ben 10 husband GUARDIAN ANGEL is one lucky man (VIDEO)







Saturday, August 29, 2026 - Esther Musila has once again left netizens talking after sharing a video of herself in the gym showing off her flexible waist.

The 56-year-old mother of three continues to maintain her flexibility despite her age, thanks to her daily exercise routine.

In the video, Musila is seen working out and displaying her flexibility as she goes through her fitness routine.

As expected, the video sparked an online buzz, with some social media users joking that her younger husband, Guardian Angel, must be one lucky man.

Others praised Musila for maintaining an active lifestyle and staying committed to her fitness routine.

Watch the video.