Smooth Operator! See how Luo man, HILLARY AWUOR, cons ladies while masquerading as a senior KDF officer! Private messages leak! Ogopa Wanaume Wajaluo





Wednesday, July 8, 2026 - A man identified as Hillary Awuor has been accused on social media of posing as a senior Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer.

According to posts circulating online, he presents himself as a Major and is accused by some users of booking Airbnbs and leaving without paying.

Private messages exchanged between Hillary and a woman who claims he attempted to con have also surfaced online.

According to the posts, the woman spotted the alleged scheme early and avoided becoming a victim.

Read the conversation below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.