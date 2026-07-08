Smooth Operator! See how Luo man, HILLARY AWUOR, cons ladies while masquerading as a senior KDF officer! Private messages leak! Ogopa Wanaume Wajaluo

Wednesday,
July 8, 2026 - A man identified as Hillary Awuor has been
accused on social media of posing as a senior Kenya Defence Forces (KDF)
officer.
According to posts circulating online, he presents himself
as a Major and is accused by some users of booking Airbnbs and leaving without
paying.
Private messages exchanged between Hillary and a woman who
claims he attempted to con have also surfaced online.
According to the posts, the woman spotted the alleged scheme
early and avoided becoming a victim.
Read the conversation below.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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