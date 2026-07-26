Panic in Kirinyaga village over mysterious wailing from woman’s grave after ancestral land is sold





Sunday, July 26, 2026 - Residents of Kairungu village in Kirinyaga County have been gripped by fear and confusion following reports of strange wailing sounds said to emanate from a woman’s grave for nearly two months.

Locals claim the sounds begin at around 6pm and persist through the night until dawn, leaving families near the site unable to sleep.

“There has been a weird wailing sound coming from that grave, and we have all been left shocked and worried as residents of this village.

“We are not even able to sleep,” one woman told Kameme TV.

Another resident added: “So that sound starts coming from the grave at 6 in the evening and ends at 6 in the morning. And the whole night the sound persists.”

The grave, located between a tea farm, belongs to a couple, but villagers insist the sound comes specifically from the woman’s grave.

They noted the wailing began shortly after the land containing the graves was sold, despite the deceased woman’s earlier wish that it should never be sold.

Kikuyu elder Erastus Njeru Warufeni offered a cultural explanation, linking the phenomenon to declarations made by the deceased before death.

“Someone may say something and die. But that word they said is a sound and comes to vent later. It is still a sound,” Njeru said.

He added: “Sometimes parents make certain words because of the future of their kinsmen and their children.

“Because ancestral land is not something to joke with. It should be inherited.”

Njeru suggested appeasement rituals could resolve the situation, involving cleansing and offerings such as blood, honey, and milk.

He warned that ignoring the occurrence could bring misfortune.

“For that land, they will have to seek appeasement because it could have bigger consequences, like children dying anyhow or other misfortunes.

“It is like a curse.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.