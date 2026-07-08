Kalenjin LADY emotionally accepts a marriage proposal from her long-distance boyfriend during a video call from Dubai - Will this end in tears? (VIDEO)

Wednesday, July 8, 2026 - A young Kalenjin lady has left social media buzzing after she
accepted a marriage proposal from her long-distance boyfriend, who lives and
works in Dubai, during a video call.
The
lady invited her close friends to witness the special moment as her boyfriend
called her via video and popped the big question.
Her
friends were seen celebrating moments after she accepted the proposal, while
the visibly emotional lady proudly showed off her engagement ring.
The
unique proposal has sparked mixed reactions online, with some social media
users congratulating the couple, while others questioned whether the
long-distance relationship would stand the test of time, noting that such
relationships can be challenging.
Watch the video.
A Kenyan lady emotionally accepts a marriage proposal from her long-distance boyfriend during a video call from Dubai. pic.twitter.com/0xfTvNIG7O— Nyakundi Report (@NyakundiReport) July 7, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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