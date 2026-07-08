Kalenjin LADY emotionally accepts a marriage proposal from her long-distance boyfriend during a video call from Dubai - Will this end in tears? (VIDEO)





Wednesday, July 8, 2026 - A young Kalenjin lady has left social media buzzing after she accepted a marriage proposal from her long-distance boyfriend, who lives and works in Dubai, during a video call.

The lady invited her close friends to witness the special moment as her boyfriend called her via video and popped the big question.

Her friends were seen celebrating moments after she accepted the proposal, while the visibly emotional lady proudly showed off her engagement ring.

The unique proposal has sparked mixed reactions online, with some social media users congratulating the couple, while others questioned whether the long-distance relationship would stand the test of time, noting that such relationships can be challenging.

Watch the video.

A Kenyan lady emotionally accepts a marriage proposal from her long-distance boyfriend during a video call from Dubai. pic.twitter.com/0xfTvNIG7O — Nyakundi Report (@NyakundiReport) July 7, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.