Former Nairobi Governor MIKE SONKO offers Ksh200,000 reward for information that could help solve this ‘puzzle’





Sunday, July 19, 2026 - Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has announced a Ksh200,000 reward for information that could help locate three men who reportedly went missing in June.

In a statement issued on Saturday, July 18, Sonko identified the missing individuals as Michael Oloo Osoro, Evans Otieno Omondi, and Macmillan Kiarie Mugo.

He appealed to members of the public with credible information to come forward, assuring that their identities would remain confidential.

“I am appealing to anyone with credible information on the whereabouts of Michael Oloo Osoro, Evans Otieno Omondi, and Macmillan Kiarie Mugo, who disappeared in June.

“I am offering a Ksh200,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of any of them. Your identity will remain strictly confidential,” Sonko stated.

He further urged the Inspector General of Police and other security agencies to clarify whether the three men could be in lawful custody.

Sonko emphasized that if they are suspected of any offence, they should be presented in court as required by the Constitution.

“I also appeal to the Inspector General of Police and all security agencies: if these young men are in lawful custody, kindly inform their families.

“If they are suspected of any offence, let them be taken to court as required by the Constitution,” he added.

This appeal comes months after Sonko announced the arrest of the main suspect linked to the murder of Michael Omworo Ombui, a Mathare father popularly remembered as Baby James’ father.

Ombui was fatally stabbed in January 2025 while escorting his son to school.

On May 25, Sonko revealed that the suspect, identified as Ali, had been traced and arrested in Migori after months in hiding.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.