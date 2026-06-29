Tears Loading! Netizens react as bride appears emotionally withdrawn during her wedding ceremony (VIDEO)







Monday, June 29, 2026 - Social media users have reacted to a trending video showing a bride who appeared emotionally withdrawn during her wedding ceremony.

In the video, the bride appears seemingly unmoved as the groom tries to express affection and create a romantic moment between them.

While weddings are typically joyful celebrations, the bride's subdued demeanor has left many online users speculating about what may have been going through her mind.

Some questioned whether she was overwhelmed by emotions, while others wondered if she was reluctant about the marriage.

Watch the video>>> below

Tears Loading! Bride appears emotionally withdrawn during her wedding ceremony pic.twitter.com/8InAZqxOtZ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 29, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST