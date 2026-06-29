Gen Z activist EZEKIEL KYAMA alias ‘Mr. SPEAKER SIR’ charged with damaging parliamentary property worth KSh 41.2 M during 2024 anti Finance Bill protests







Monday, June 29, 2026 - Gen Z activist Ezekiel Kyama Nzyoki, widely known by the viral phrase “Mr. Speaker Sir” during the June 25, 2024 anti‑Finance Bill protests, has been charged with unlawful access to Parliament Buildings and malicious damage of property valued at Ksh 41.2 million.

Kyama appeared before Principal Magistrate Caroline Nyaguthii in Nairobi, where prosecutors alleged that he gained unauthorized entry into Parliament precincts after damaging a section of the perimeter wall.

The State further claimed that once inside, Kyama vandalized several flag posts around the mausoleum of founding President Jomo Kenyatta and destroyed assorted Government property, including kitchenware, a television screen and technology equipment.

The activist denied all charges.

His lawyers, including MP Babu Owino and Gordon Ogado, urged the court to grant lenient bond terms, citing his status as a fourth‑year student at Kenyatta University.

They argued that strict bail conditions would be difficult for him to meet.

Kyama was released on a personal bond of Sh100,000 with two contact persons pending the hearing and determination of the case.

The Kenyan DAILY POST