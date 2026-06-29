Gen Z activist EZEKIEL KYAMA alias ‘Mr. SPEAKER SIR’ charged with damaging parliamentary property worth KSh 41.2 M during 2024 anti Finance Bill protests

Monday, June 29, 2026
- Gen Z activist Ezekiel Kyama Nzyoki, widely known by the viral phrase “Mr.
Speaker Sir” during the June 25, 2024 anti‑Finance Bill protests, has been
charged with unlawful access to Parliament Buildings and malicious damage of
property valued at Ksh 41.2 million.
Kyama appeared before Principal Magistrate Caroline
Nyaguthii in Nairobi, where prosecutors alleged that he gained unauthorized
entry into Parliament precincts after damaging a section of the perimeter wall.
The State further claimed that once inside, Kyama vandalized
several flag posts around the mausoleum of founding President Jomo Kenyatta and
destroyed assorted Government property, including kitchenware, a television
screen and technology equipment.
The activist denied all charges.
His lawyers, including MP Babu Owino and Gordon Ogado, urged
the court to grant lenient bond terms, citing his status as a fourth‑year
student at Kenyatta University.
They argued that strict bail conditions would be difficult
for him to meet.
Kyama was released on a personal bond of Sh100,000 with two
contact persons pending the hearing and determination of the case.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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