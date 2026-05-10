“She saw me at my lowest and still treated me like a king” - Kenyan music producer MAGIX ENGA gushes over his wife as he gets tattoo of her face (LOOK)







Sunday, May 10, 2026 - Celebrated Kenyan music producer, Magix Enga, has caused a buzz on social media after unveiling a bold new tattoo of his wife, Joy.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, May 10th, 2026, Magix shared the artwork proudly showing off Joy’s face inked on his arm.

Explaining the meaning behind the tattoo, he said, “This is my wife… hapa ndio mapenzi imenifikisha.”

Alongside the clip, Magix posted an emotional caption, reflecting on their journey:

“She saw me at my lowest and still treated me like a king 👑.”

“Not everybody will understand it, but love like this deserves to be remembered forever 💯.”

The gesture comes months after Magix and Joy, affectionately called Jojo, sealed their love in a quiet civil ceremony, marking a fresh chapter after his public breakup with Ruth Otieno in late 2025.

Magix has been open about his struggles with depression and career setbacks, even relocating to Eldoret in search of peace.

Through it all, Jojo has been his anchor, offering emotional support and stability and the tattoo is more than a romantic gesture.

The Kenyan DAILY POST