MIKE SONKO puts a smile on baby TALISHA, the daughter of LADY allegedly killed by her KDF husband in Nakuru (PHOTOs)







Sunday, May 10, 2026 - Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko wowed Kenyans after spending time with Baby Talisha, the four‑year‑old daughter of the late Anita Mugweru, who was tragically killed on April 14th in Nakuru by her husband, Captain Edwin Kaunga Muthomi of the Kenya Defence Forces.

The flamboyant politician had earlier attended Anita’s burial in Nanyuki, where he publicly pledged to help raise Talisha and support her education.

“I never got the chance to know you personally, but I promise you this, your daughter will not suffer while I am alive.”

Sonko also revealed that he had already cleared Talisha’s school fees at Shah Lalji Nanpar Academy International School in Nakuru.

He also promised to provide her school items and personal needs, encouraging her to remain focused on her dreams despite her loss.

As investigations into Anita’s death continue, Sonko’s gesture has been widely praised as a beacon of compassion and responsibility in the face of tragedy.

Sonko has a history of stepping in to support children orphaned under tragic circumstances, and Baby Talisha is the latest addition to this compassionate legacy.

Sonko took in James after the boy’s father was brutally murdered in Mathare while escorting him to school.

Deeply moved by the tragedy, Sonko promised to provide James with education, therapy and a stable home.

In 2014, Sonko and his wife Primrose adopted the brothers, Gift and Satrin Osinya, after their mother was killed in a terrorist attack at Joyland Church in Likoni, Mombasa, and they are both thriving.

The Kenyan DAILY POST