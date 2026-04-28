Division in late MP, JOHANA NG’ENO’s family as widow reports relative over trespass and gets him arrested (PHOTO)







Tuesday, April 28, 2026 - A dispute has emerged within the family of the late MP, Johana Ngeno, after his young widow reported a close family member for trespass, leading to his arrest.

Ngeno’s mother, Sarah, visited Dikirr Police Station seeking the release of her grandson, Peter Rotich, who was arrested on Monday evening.

According to reports, Rotich was taken into custody after the widow accused him of trespassing at her Mogondo home.

The incident comes weeks after she sent him a warning message, instructing him not to step into her compound following his association with the DCP party led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Rotich’s arrest is also linked to an incident last Sunday, where he reportedly escorted a group of artists who had visited Ngeno’s grave after a commemoration event held in Bomet.

It is claimed that no senior family member was present at the time to receive them.

The Kenyan DAILY POST