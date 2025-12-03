Kisii gospel singer ISAAC NYARIBO jailed for 20 years after missing 13-year-old girl was found in his bedroom

Wednesday, December
3, 2025 - Kisii-based gospel musician, Isaac Nyaribo, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found
guilty of eloping with a 13-year-old girl.
The court heard that the minor went missing from her home
for several days, prompting an intense search by family and local authorities.
She was later found inside Nyaribo’s bedroom, leading to his
arrest.
During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence showing
that the musician had harboured the girl at his residence without the knowledge
or consent of her family.
Medical reports and witness testimonies supported the
charges against him, resulting in the conviction.
In his ruling, the magistrate noted that Nyaribo’s actions
were a grave abuse of trust, especially given his public profile as a gospel
artist.
The court emphasized the need to protect minors and deter
similar offences, hence the stiff sentence.
The family of the victim welcomed the judgment, describing
it as a step towards justice for their daughter.
Nyaribo was immediately taken into custody to begin his sentence.
