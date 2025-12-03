Kisii gospel singer ISAAC NYARIBO jailed for 20 years after missing 13-year-old girl was found in his bedroom







Wednesday, December 3, 2025 - Kisii-based gospel musician, Isaac Nyaribo, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of eloping with a 13-year-old girl.

The court heard that the minor went missing from her home for several days, prompting an intense search by family and local authorities.

She was later found inside Nyaribo’s bedroom, leading to his arrest.

During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence showing that the musician had harboured the girl at his residence without the knowledge or consent of her family.

Medical reports and witness testimonies supported the charges against him, resulting in the conviction.

In his ruling, the magistrate noted that Nyaribo’s actions were a grave abuse of trust, especially given his public profile as a gospel artist.

The court emphasized the need to protect minors and deter similar offences, hence the stiff sentence.

The family of the victim welcomed the judgment, describing it as a step towards justice for their daughter.

Nyaribo was immediately taken into custody to begin his sentence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST