Scandal in Parliament!! Seasoned MP preys on young female staff at Bunge gym







Sunday, November 30, 2025 - Reports are emerging that a third-term lawmaker has raised concerns among young female parliamentary staff over alleged inappropriate behavior.

According to sources, the MP is said to frequently target female staff who visit the Bunge gym, closely monitoring their social media activity, including WhatsApp statuses, and leaving “funny” comments on their posts.

The young staffers are now planning to report the lawmaker to the Speaker, citing harassment and seeking intervention to ensure a safe working environment within Parliament.





The Kenyan DAILY POST