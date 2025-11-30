Mortuary drama as the late Bobasi MP aspirant, AUSTIN NYANDORO’s wife confronts her in-laws over missing documents - Are they planning to disinherit her? (VIDEO)







Sunday, November 30, 2025 - A dramatic scene unfolded at Umash Funeral Home after the wife of the late Bobasi MP aspirant, Austin Nyandoro, confronted her in-laws over documents she claimed had gone missing.

In the video, the visibly distraught widow is heard demanding answers from her late husband’s brother, repeatedly asking him to disclose the whereabouts of the said documents.





“I am talking to you as your sister-in-law. Where are the documents?” she pleads in the emotional exchange.

According to a mourner who shared the video online, tensions have been simmering amid allegations that some family members may be attempting to disinherit the widow.





Nyandoro tragically lost his life in a road accident a few weeks ago.

Watch the video HERE>>>

