From Desperation to Dignity!! Kenyans rescue woman caught selling her flesh cheaply in Mlolongo, help her start a grocery business (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, June 24, 2025 - Kenyans have come to the rescue of a woman who was recently caught on camera hawking her flesh inside a mabati structure in Mlolongo, a desperate act driven by poverty and hopelessness.

The disturbing footage, which went viral days ago, showed the woman operating from a poorly lit shack, “offering herself” for as little as KSh 100 to survive.

Kind-hearted Kenyans, deeply moved by her plight , mobilized support through social media platforms and raised funds to help her turn her life around.

In just a matter of days, the woman was helped to set up a small grocery business, restoring her dignity and giving her a new lease on life.

