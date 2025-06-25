From Desperation to Dignity!! Kenyans rescue woman caught selling her flesh cheaply in Mlolongo, help her start a grocery business (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, June 24,
2025 - Kenyans have come to the rescue of a woman who was recently caught
on camera hawking her flesh inside a mabati structure in Mlolongo,
a desperate act driven by poverty and hopelessness.
The disturbing footage, which went viral days ago, showed
the woman operating from a poorly lit shack, “offering herself” for as little
as KSh 100 to survive.
In just a matter of days, the woman was helped to set up
a small grocery business, restoring her dignity and giving her
a new lease on life.
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments