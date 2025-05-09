MADNESS!! This Slay Queen spotted riding on a boda boda along Thika Road has shocked netizens over her crazy outfit (VIDEO)




Friday, May 9, 2025 - A video of a slay queen riding on a boda boda along Thika Road has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

Dressed in a revealing outfit that left little to one’s imagination, she has sparked a flurry of online reactions.

Some netizens joked that her daring look could have distracted motorists and caused accidents, while others debated whether it was a genuine wardrobe malfunction or a deliberate choice to step out in such a scandalous outfit.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Go and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>> 


Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments