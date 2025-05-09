MADNESS!! This Slay Queen spotted riding on a boda boda along Thika Road has shocked netizens over her crazy outfit (VIDEO)





Friday, May 9, 2025 - A video of a slay queen riding on a boda boda along Thika Road has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.



Dressed in a revealing outfit that left little to one’s imagination, she has sparked a flurry of online reactions.





Some netizens joked that her daring look could have distracted motorists and caused accidents, while others debated whether it was a genuine wardrobe malfunction or a deliberate choice to step out in such a scandalous outfit.





Watch the video below.





MADNESS!! This Slay Queen spotted riding on a boda boda along Thika Road has shocked netizens over her crazy outfit pic.twitter.com/X0KpRUOMjB — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 9, 2025