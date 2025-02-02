Vanity!! See PHOTO of the lavish home that fallen spy boss CHARLES OLUKA had built - He slept there for only 2 months before his demise







Sunday, February 2, 2025 - Fallen Internal Security Organization (ISO) Director General Charles Oluka had built a lavish home worth 2 billion Ugandan shillings before his demise.

The fancy home was outstanding and magnificent to the point that neighbours thought it was a hotel.

Oluka slept in the home for only two months before his demise.

He collapsed and died in the fancy home on January 29th, 2025.

Prior to his death, he had been flown abroad for treatment after developing health complications.

