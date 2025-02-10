“She will be cursed her entire life” Late KELVIN KIPTUM’s father curses his wife and accuses her of fleeing with the marathoner’s cash after burial







Monday, February 10, 2025 - A dispute has emerged within the family of the late marathoner Kelvin Kiptum after his father, Samson Cheruiyot, accused his widow, Asenath Rotich, of abandoning the family home and allegedly taking off with Kiptum’s money shortly after his burial.

Speaking in a recent interview, Mzee Cheruiyot refuted claims that he and his wife forced Asenath out of her matrimonial home in Naiberi, Uasin Gishu.

He asserted that Asenath left voluntarily shortly after Kiptum’s burial.

She first relocated to Kipkorgot before eventually moving to Nairobi.

“The wife of my child will be cursed her whole life.”

“If God is really present, let her live.”

“When Kiptum died, she did not even finish a month here; she left.”

“Let her leave and eat our son’s money alone. We will cry to God only,” Mzee Cheruiyot lamented.

Asenath reportedly lives lavishly in Nairobi as her late husband’s parents suffer in the village.

A while back, a photo of Asenath dressed like a slay queen caused murmurs online.

Netizens noticed that her life has changed for the better after her husband’s death.